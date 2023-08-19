Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $235.69 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.13 or 0.06397508 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04123101 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,103,303.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

