Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
ODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
