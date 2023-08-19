Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

