OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OFG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. 170,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,113. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 3,277 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $109,189.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,517 shares of company stock worth $3,967,215 in the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

