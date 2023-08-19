Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $662.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

