Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Olin by 50,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

