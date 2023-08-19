Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.52. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$58.00 and a 52 week high of C$98.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

