Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on August 31st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE OLY opened at C$86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.52. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$58.00 and a one year high of C$98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.28.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

