Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.28. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$58.00 and a one year high of C$98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

