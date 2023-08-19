Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,291,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 289.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,223 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $7,282,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $111.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

