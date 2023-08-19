ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

NASDAQ ON opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $9,501,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,238,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,001,000 after buying an additional 549,347 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

