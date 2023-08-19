OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KAR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Stock Performance

KAR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 594,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 757,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.