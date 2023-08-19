Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,423 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,897,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,975. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.