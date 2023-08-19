Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,657 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $443.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $229.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

