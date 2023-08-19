Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,482. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

