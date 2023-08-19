Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

