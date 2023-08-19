Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.91.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. 2,766,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,111. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

