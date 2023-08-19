Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.06 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $224.42. 1,040,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

