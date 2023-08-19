Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $42.32 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.94. 1,997,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,178. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

