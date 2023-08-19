Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $498,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $16,021,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.41. 3,915,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

