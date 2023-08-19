Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,290 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $17,540,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 89,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $12,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $825.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. The company has a market capitalization of $340.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $870.97 and a 200 day moving average of $723.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

