Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

