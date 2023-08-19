Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.88 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 105,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 662,452 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

CG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 1,383,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

