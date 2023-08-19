Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,087,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,359. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

