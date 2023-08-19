Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $17.74 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. 1,919,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,173. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

