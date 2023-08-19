Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $26.07 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,064. The firm has a market cap of $461.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.78 and a 200 day moving average of $487.02.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

