Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,325 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.06. 1,075,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

