Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.37. 3,471,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

