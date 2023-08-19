Oppenheimer Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $100.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of W traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.44. 2,906,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,921. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

