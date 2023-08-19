Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading Down 0.5%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $569,548.00, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.