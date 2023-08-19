O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $938.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,690. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.17 and a 200-day moving average of $895.90.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

