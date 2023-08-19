Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 24,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 43,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORKLY

Orkla ASA Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.