Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $75.71. 243,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

