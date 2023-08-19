Orora Limited Plans Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Orora has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
