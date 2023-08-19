Orora Limited Plans Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

