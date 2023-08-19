Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.20. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 4,520 shares traded.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.