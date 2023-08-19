Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.89. 485,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,394. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.