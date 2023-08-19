Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on OTTR
Otter Tail Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 69.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after acquiring an additional 603,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after acquiring an additional 280,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,669.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 251,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2,439.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 246,909 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otter Tail
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.