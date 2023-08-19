Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.