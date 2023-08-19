Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.