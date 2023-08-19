Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,376.51 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Oxen has a market cap of $5.40 million and $20,376.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,938.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00246347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00722107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00556037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00059056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00117380 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,342,314 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

