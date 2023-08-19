Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $5.42 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $15,158.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,998.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00246120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.58 or 0.00721490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00554460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00059563 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00121763 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,353,912 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.