Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.27-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.27-5.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.77.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $209.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.54. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

