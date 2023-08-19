Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $209.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 332.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 122.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

