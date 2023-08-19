Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.27-$5.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $209.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

