Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 162,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,084. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

