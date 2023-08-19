Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,130 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Papa John’s International worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

