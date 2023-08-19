Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PH. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.76. 809,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

