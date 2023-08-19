PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $595,427.90

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and $595,427.90 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

