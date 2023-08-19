Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Patrick Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 79.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $80.35 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2,655.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

