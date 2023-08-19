Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 79.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

