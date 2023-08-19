Payden & Rygel Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Target were worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,175. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.13.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

